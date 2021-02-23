BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla's shirtless pool dive leaves fans swooning on social media

Television actor Sidharth Shukla left scores of fans swooning on social media, as he shared a shirtless clip of him diving in the swimming pool.
The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner flaunted his chiselled bod and gave a thumbs up.
The 40-year-old captioned the post as "Sometimes you just gotta chill."
One user wrote, "Haye gharmmmiii."
"Handsome hunk," added another.
One user commented, "For now you are rising the temperatures so no chilling for us."
Another user wrote, “Paani ko garam kar diye.”
After having a brief stint in the season 14 of 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth featured in a music video alongside 'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Shehnaaz Gill for the song Shona Shona, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.
Shukla will next be seen in 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3'.
The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another.
Now, the show will have a new jodi -- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The new season will soon stream on ALTBalaji.