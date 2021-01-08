‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor breaks the internet with her bikini pic after weight loss transformation

Earlier, Avika had taken to her Instagram account and shared, “When I looked at myself in the mirror, I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well-earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it."

Avika underwent a rigorous weight loss procedure by working out and eating right.

“Nothing changed overnight. I kept trying to eat better and working out, and I had various setbacks. But it was important that I didn't stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me.”

"Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too," she added.

Gor recently headlined for making her relationship official with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.

The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is 23 now. Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".

She has also been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".