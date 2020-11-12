'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor confirms relationship with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani

Popular television actress Avika Gor, who tasted success in Hindi soaps, recently headlined for her dramatic transformation on social media.
And now, she is back to steal the limelight by making her relationship official with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.
Avika took to Instagram and wrote, “This kind human is mine. And I’m his… forever…We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you ... I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today…Utmost joy... Abundance of love... My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life...”
“Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin “log kya kahenge” waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi... I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile... Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile…” she added.
Milind also shared a heartfelt post on his account. He wrote, “This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we travelled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her every day. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low.”
He further wrote, “Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. Thanks for being patient with me. You've grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you're still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes.”
“You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I'm not at my best behaviour with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I'm proud of you & hence, I'm proud of being with you,” he added.
The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is 23 now. Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".
She has also been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".
