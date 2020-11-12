'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor confirms relationship with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani

He further wrote, “Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. Thanks for being patient with me. You've grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you're still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes.”

“You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I'm not at my best behaviour with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I'm proud of you & hence, I'm proud of being with you,” he added.

The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is 23 now. Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".

She has also been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".