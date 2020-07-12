Balaji Telefilms creative head Tanusri Dasgupta tests positive for COVID-19, says 'she will be back home soon'

Tanusri Dasgupta, creative head of Ekta Kapoor-owned Balaji Telefilms, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was hospitalised on Saturday night. Dasgupta hopes to 'be back home soon'.

In an interview with India Forums, Dasgupta revealed her mother also tested positive for coronavirus. “I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery,” she said.

“I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon,” she added.

Earlier today, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a report by India TV, the actor recently resumed shooting for the show which commenced after three months.

Given the fact that Samthaan has been infected by the virus, the shooting of the Balaji Telefilms' show has come to a halt. Crew members of the production house and other artists have been asked to undergo tests for COVID-19.

Couple of days ago, Parth shared his moments of depression and sadness during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Parth wrote: "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are ready to face this world again."