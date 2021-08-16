'Bade Flop Lagte Hain': Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta fail to impress fans as Priya and Ram in 'BALH 2'

Television actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta unveiled the poster of their upcoming show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol 12' on Sunday.

The second season of the show will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30s who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage.

Disha and Nakuul are going to play the roles of 'Priya' and 'Ram', respectively.

On Monday, the official social media handles of Sony TV also shared the poster of the show. However, it seems that fans are still stuck to the original show and its actors and do not really want someone else to step into their shoes.

Several users took to social media platforms to express dissapointment with the cast of the show.

"Disha looks way older than Nakuul. Can't they get another younger actress," a user commented.

"Naya poster hi bana lete.....It's looking like Photoshopped poster," another user wrote.

"Totally going to flop, Ram Kapoor role Nakul is not suitable at all, Disha is fine," read a comment.

"Jo chahe karlo Ram Sakshi chemistry kabhi recreate nahi kar paaoge," wrote a fan.

"Same as season1 not as impactful as ram and Sakshi but u hope show is better and works all the best to the team," another fan wrote.

"Lol same poster, same story par cast dusri kiya matlab hua iss baat ka? Balh 2 karna hi tha toh Ram Sakshi ko le kar karte same story aur same poster ke sath hum fir bhi dekte," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Ram Sakshi forever.... Television ka super flop show."

"Ye to Pyaar ka dard meetha meetha pyaara pyaara 2 ho jayga," read a comment.

"Ye kya comedy hai,", "Ye to Bade Flop Lagte Hain," and "Have you lost the sense of creativity? Just asking Itna sasta copy," were the other comments on the post.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air shortly on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 03:02 PM IST