e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Television

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' promo out: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss why they remain unmarried even in their 30s

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar. The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.
PTI
'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' promo out: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss why they remain unmarried even in their 30s

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' promo out: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss why they remain unmarried even in their 30s

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have come on board to headline the second season of the popular show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain".

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

On Thursday, Ekta posted a promo of the new show, starring Mehta and Parmar, on Instagram.

"'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' meet Ram and Priya," the producer, who announced that a season two was in the works earlier this week, captioned the video clip.

The two actors have previously worked on the hit Star Plus show "Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara", which aired in 2012.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar. The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

The promo of the second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38 and Priya, 32 -- discussing why they are not married yet.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2" will soon air on Sony TV.

ALSO READ

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor didn't approach Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar for THIS reason

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal