'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19; says 'We shall overcome'

Populat television actor Nakuul Mehta on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nakuul informed his fans and followers about his diagnosis on social media.

On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of his medicines and books. He also shared that he has been binge-watching some international web series, listening to podcasts, eating homemade warm meals, and consuming the required medicines to beat the virus.

"Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for," he wrote.

"Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome this," Nakuul added.

Prior to his diagnosis, Nakuul was shooting for his daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' with Disha Parmar.

He also travelled to London for the shoot of the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:45 PM IST