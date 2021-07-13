'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' actor Ram Kapoor buys a swanky new sports car worth Rs 1.8 crore

Kapoor is noted for his television roles in “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Kasamh Se”, and “Bade Acche Lagte Hain”. He has also worked in films like "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Golmaal Returns", "Udaan", and "Thappad" among numerous others. He recently forayed the digital space with the web series "Abhay 2" and "A Suitable Boy".

In an interview with IANS, Ram said that he has seen his share of ups and downs in the entertainment industry. He said that one has to be emotionally tough to survive here, and luck plays an important part to get success.

"After the initial struggle I went through, I managed to make a name for myself in the television industry. Then it was my conscious decision to make a shift from quality to quantity. Today when I say that 'work is fun for me' and 'I look for challenging and engaging characters in the kind of web series I do', I say that with a certain amount of emotional and financial stability. I have earned it from television for more than 10 years," he said.

"In our industry, the ups, the success, the fandom is extreme but when the downfall happens, it is really dark. If you are not emotionally tough, it will be tough for you to survive the dark period before you see the light!" he shared.

"I am lucky to get the right opportunity at the right time to prove my talent. Honestly speaking, there are many actors I know who are talented. They are no less talented than I am but probably they did not get the kind of opportunity they deserve, or did not get the appreciation from the audience the way I got," he added.

"I think it is pure luck and that is where my heart is filled with gratitude. Having said that, I would say whenever there is a down, it is only wise to stay hopeful and not give up. Who knows, the good time is just on the way, coming towards you to change your life for a greater good. I am eternally hopeful," Ram signed off.