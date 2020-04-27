Back to the 90s: 'Zee Horror show' all set to re-telecast from April 27

Zee TV is bringing back it's popular horror series 'Zee Horror Show', amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The show is all set to go on air from Monday, April 27 and will re-telecast from Monday to Friday at 11:30 pm. Zee Horror show, the hit 90's tele-series is all set to re-telecast on Zee TV. Bankrolled by Tulsi and Shyam Ramsay, the show had a successful run of 9 years.

In a statement, Zee Tv's Business Head Aparna Bhosle said, "During periods of stress across the world, Zee TV aims at providing its viewers with content that helps them escape the stress and monotony, transporting them back to happier times. So, to enhance their family TV-viewing experience, we are bringing back shows that they have all grown up loving over the years. In fact, over the past few years, we have received umpteen requests to bring back certain shows that viewers had particularly enjoyed."

She added, “Zee Horror Show is one such show that people have eagerly looked forward to seeing again. Akbar Birbal, with its witty, light-hearted narrative and life lessons, will also provide a great start to your day. These shows are a part of our constant endeavour to provide the audience with a wide variety of content to choose from and enjoy during this extended period of nationwide lockdown."

Several other channels have also been re-telecasting popular series from the 90's. "Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal", which ran from 2014 to 2016, is also back on television. It featured Vishal Kotian, Delnaaz Irani and Kishwer Merchantt. The popular historical comedy, with a lot of drama, suspense, and thrills, was inspired by the tales of Akbar and Birbal. "Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal" is aired on BIG Magic.