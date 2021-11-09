‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’ actress Sarita Joshi receives Padma Shri Award; daughter Purbi says, 'my chest swells with pride'

Veteran television and film actress Sarita Joshi received the country's fourth highest civilian honour on Monday at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Joshi, who was presented the Padma Shri in the field of art, is an award-winning stage, television and film actress known for her work in serials like "Ba Bahoo Aur Baby", "Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi" and "Hasratein".

She has performed in about 15,000 shows in Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi and Marwari over a span of six decades.

Sarita’s daughter and actress Purbi took to Instagram and wrote, “What a proud moment for the entire family! My mother Sarita Joshi is being honored by the President of India, the honorable Mr. Kovind, with one of the highest civilian awards - the “Padma Shri.”

She further stated, “Ma your talent, energy and dedication to the craft knows no bound, as does your love for all of us. To the world outside you’re known as the celebrated legend Sarita Joshi, one of the finest actors and performers our country has produced, with an illustrious career spanning theatre, TV and films. But for me you are the world’s best mother, my constant companion and supporter. You are a true force of nature and a source of inspiration.”

“Thank you for showing me what a strong woman looks like every day of my life. Thank you for teaching me that above all that glitter is sheer hard work and dedication, that to love yourself and believe in your dreams is your biggest strength, and that you are the only hero you will ever need…Today my chest swells with pride and my heart is full of love for my one and only, the leading lady of my life always...My Ma,” concluded Purbi.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:54 AM IST