'Asli hero woh hi hai': Rakhi Sawant wants Salman Khan, Sonu Sood to be Prime Ministers of India

Actor-dancer and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that she wants to see actors Sonu Sood and Salman Khan as the Prime Ministers of India.
Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, on Monday.
During her interaction with the media, the controversy queen spoke about the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country and questioned the government.
She stated, "Main to kehti hoon Salman Khan aur Sonu Sood ko is desh ka Pradhan Mantri bana diya jaye, kyunki asli hero to woh hi hai. Sonu Sood sabse zyada kitna love karte hain apni country se apne logon se."
"Mantri log sirf apne aap ko safe karke baithe hain. Debate pe debate kar rahe hain. Humein tumhara debate nahi chahiye, humein tumahra bhashan nahi chahiye. Humein vaccine chahiye, humein bed chahiye aur humein oxygen chahiye. Kaam karo," Rakhi is heard saying in a video shared on Instagram.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.
As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
