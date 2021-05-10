'Asli hero woh hi hai': Rakhi Sawant wants Salman Khan, Sonu Sood to be Prime Ministers of India

Actor-dancer and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that she wants to see actors Sonu Sood and Salman Khan as the Prime Ministers of India.

Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, on Monday.

During her interaction with the media, the controversy queen spoke about the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country and questioned the government.

She stated, "Main to kehti hoon Salman Khan aur Sonu Sood ko is desh ka Pradhan Mantri bana diya jaye, kyunki asli hero to woh hi hai. Sonu Sood sabse zyada kitna love karte hain apni country se apne logon se."