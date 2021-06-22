Ashnoor Kaur gives a befitting reply to troll who asked 'zarurat kya hai kissing scene karne ki'

Popular television actress Ashnoor Kaur conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered various questions posted by fans on Tuesday.

She answered a series of questions on participating in reality shows and about her upcoming projects.

However, a troll asked her about featuring in the music video 'Kya Kare' by Milind Gaba in 2020. The Twitter user called her act as well as the song 'vulgar'.

"Tumne kya karu jaisa vulgur song kyu kia aur tumhe jarorat kya hai physical and kissing scene karne ki future me (sic)," the user posted.

Ashnoor gave a befitting reply to the user. She wrote, "Firstly, 'Kya Karu' sir wasnt a vulgar song... And aapne kahan dekh liye vulgar scenes? Is it the vulgarity of your vision and thought? If yes, then pls change it... Will be good for you."