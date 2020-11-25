Asha Negi sets temperature soaring with her topless picture on Instagram; TV stars react

Back in September, Negi announced a break from social media.

"Everybody should go on a digital detox once in a while. It keeps you sane. When so much is happening on social media, it becomes important to take a break. Sometimes, we end up doing nothing due to social media as we are busy scrolling all the while. So, it's important to engage yourself in some productive activities by disconnecting yourself from the virtual world for a while," Asha told IANS.

This isn't the first time that Asha has taken a break from social media.

"I went on a digital detox in past, too. I planned to take a break for a week but I enjoyed so much that I came back on social media after almost 20 long days," the "Pavitra Rishta" fame actress recalled.

Asha made headlines in April for her break up with fellow actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

Asha and Rithvik's relationship have reportedly hit rock bottom after 6 years. The duo fell in love on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's “Pavitra Rishta” and went onto participate in several other reality shows like “Nach Baliye”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and more.

On work front, Asha made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu’s “Ludo”. The film is a dark comedy anthology starring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma. It released on Netflix on November 12.