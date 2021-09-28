As Karan Kundrra enters 'Bigg Boss 15', ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar reveals 'direct' reason for their breakup

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan is going to start from October 2. Recently the launch of the show took place at Pench resort, Nagpur.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh hosted the launch.

Actress and model Donal Bisht, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz are the confirmed contestants and Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat from 'Bigg Boss OTT' house will also be locked in 'BB15' house.

Television actor and host Karan Kundrra is also one of the confirmed contestants for the show as seen in its new promo.

As Karan is set to enter the house, his ex-girlfriend and VJ Anusha Dandekar conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram.

A user asked Anusha, “Please just I want to know the direct reason for your breakup if you can tell it”.

The VJ replied, “We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it.”

In an earlier interaction with a news portal, Karan said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family and he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging.

Karan, however, did not talk about the exact reason behind their breakup and maintained that they could not work out their differences.

Karan further stated that he has not yet recovered from his breakup with Anusha and his family and friends have tried to help him find love again.

In a long post on Instagram last year, Anusha had suggested that she lost her ‘self-respect’ while in a relationship with Karan. She also seemed to accuse him of lying and cheating on her.

Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.

From 2016-2019, Karan and Anusha co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

