Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, a day after fan kisses her at Mumbai airport

Actress Arshi Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. She says she had mild symptoms and is currently isolated at home.

"I just received my Covid test reports from the airport authorities, which was done a day before (April 19). And I've tested positive for Covid. I'm also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. I am quarantined at home and am trying to take it easy," she says.

The actress urged everyone who had met her to get themselves tested.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe! Allah bless us all... let us not take this virus lightly and make sure we don't get infected ourselves and spread it to others as well," she says.