Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, a day after fan kisses her at Mumbai airport

Actress Arshi Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. She says she had mild symptoms and is currently isolated at home.
"I just received my Covid test reports from the airport authorities, which was done a day before (April 19). And I've tested positive for Covid. I'm also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. I am quarantined at home and am trying to take it easy," she says.
The actress urged everyone who had met her to get themselves tested.
"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe! Allah bless us all... let us not take this virus lightly and make sure we don't get infected ourselves and spread it to others as well," she says.
This comes a day after Arshi was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Just like any other celebrity, Khan too obliged when a fan insisted taking a selfie. However, after posing together, the fan lands a kiss on her hand without consent leaving Arshi baffled.
Needless to say, the fan and Arshi herself were not wearing a mask, amid the paparazzi surrounding her for pictures.
Arshi was part of "Bigg Boss 11" and also came back on the show as a challenger in "Bigg Boss 14".
The actress, who has acted in many TV shows such as "Vish" and "Savitri Devi College & Hospital", wants to share screen space with Salman.
"I'm now focused towards my acting career. I'm learning more about it after taking more OTT and regional projects. I'm open on doing more TV shows. But I wish to share screen space with Salman Khan someday," she told IANS.
Arshi's most recent work is the OTT series "Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan". She will also be seen in a Punjabi music video soon.
