'Arrest Munmun Dutta' trends on Twitter as netizens slam 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor for using 'casteist slur'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta is receiving flak for using the word 'bhangi' in one of her videos and hurting the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

After a clip of Munmun using the 'catiest slur' went viral on Twitter, several users slammed the actor for using such words to 'insult' the community.

The video shows Munmun talking about her make up and using the word to describe how she doesn't want to look in front of the camera.

Check it out here: