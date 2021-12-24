Arjun Bijlani tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to wear masks and be 'extremely' careful

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to his official Instagram account to inform his fans and followers about his diagnosis.

Arjun posted a video of himself turning towards the camera. Along with it, he wrote, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu."

"Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks . God bless all," he added.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after he shared the post, his friends and several celebrities including Tina Dutta and Mouni Roy dropped 'Get Well Soon' messages for him in the comments section.

Arjun had been shooting with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and others for 'India’s Got Talent 9'. He often treats his fans with BTS videos from the shoot of the reality show.

On Thursday, popular actor Nakuul Mehta had also announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:11 PM IST