Arjun Bijlani gifts wife Neha Swami a sea-facing house in Mumbai on their anniversary; see photos

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', took to Instagram and shared pictures of the new house that he bought for his wife Neha Swami.

According to reports, Arjun gifted the house to Neha as a belated anniversary present. The new house is still under-construction.

Along with the pictures of the house, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Got a new place called home . This is the news I wanted to share with you guys .. Wouldn’t have been possible without ur constant support love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you."

Take a look at the pictures here: