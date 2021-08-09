Arjun Bijlani gifts wife Neha Swami a sea-facing house in Mumbai on their anniversary; see photos

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', took to Instagram and shared pictures of the new house that he bought for his wife Neha Swami.
According to reports, Arjun gifted the house to Neha as a belated anniversary present. The new house is still under-construction.
Along with the pictures of the house, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Got a new place called home . This is the news I wanted to share with you guys .. Wouldn’t have been possible without ur constant support love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you."
Take a look at the pictures here:
Arjun's fans and friends from the industry, including Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Sanaya Irani, Kishwer Merchant, Mohit Sehgal, Nia Sharma, Parth Samthaan, Surveen Chawla, Varun Sood and others, took to the comments section to congratulate them.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun revealed that he had meant to buy the house earlier, but couldn’t do so, as he was busy shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Cape Town. The interior work has just begun, and he plans to move in by the end of the year.
Arjun had fallen in love with his gorgeous wife Neha the moment he saw her for the first time at a party. After which, a common friend had introduced them just like any other Bollywood movie, and the rest is a beautiful love story.
After nine long years of courtship, Arjun and Neha had taken their wedding vows on May 20, 2013. Their wedding was a grand affair, which was attended by almost everyone from the television industry.
The lovebirds became proud parents to a baby boy, Ayaan Bijlani, in January 2015.
