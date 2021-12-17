'Are you Mika Singh?': Rakhi Sawant slams Abhijit Bichukale after he asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss

'Entertainment queen' Rakhi Sawant recently slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant Abhijit Bichukale after he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him during a task.

Devoleena narrated the incident to Rakhi and her husband Ritesh. "Dada limit cross kar rahe the baar baar. Wo bol rahe the baar baar, accha mai ye tumhe kar ke Dunga, tu mujhe pappi de."

Rakhi then walked towards them and was shocked to hear Devoleena’s statements. She then asked Abhijit, "Dada! Aap kyu Devo ko bole mai tere ko samaan doon, mere ko idhar pappi de?" Abhijit replied to her saying that he was just joking.

However, Rakhi slammed him and said, "Dada ye galat hai. Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum?" The 'Main Hoon Na' actress shouted at him and also called him a pervert.

Rakhi was referring to the incident during singer Mika Singh's birthday party when he had kissed her without consent. Their infamous kiss controversy had created a huge drama way back in 2006.

Reportedly, Rakhi had also filed a case of molestation against the singer. On the other hand, Mika had maintained that Rakhi had kissed him first.

Although the case died down long back, the controversy still does rounds on the internet time and again.

However, both of them have now moved on and a few months back, they were seen hugging and showering praise on each other.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:41 PM IST