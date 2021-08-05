Anusha Dandekar refutes rumours of her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Television presenter and model Anusha Dandekar on Thursday refuted rumours of her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.
Taking to her Instagram story, Anusha posted a short video and said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. I don't know why they keep writing about it."
"I wanted to tell you all have a great day. Bye," she added.
"I am noooot going on Bigg Boss! Please stop writing about it (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will kick off 'Bigg Boss OTT' starting August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The audience will have a 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.
Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television.
Reportedly, the show is going to be bolder and crazier than all the previous seasons so far.
Meanwhile, Anusha was recently in news after her boyfriend Jason Shah reportedly removed all her photos from his social media account.
For those unversed, Jason, who has been a part of television shows such as 'Barrister Babu', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', and 'Chandrashekhar', was part of 'Bigg Boss 10'.
Anusha and Jason made their relationship official in April.
During the lockdown last year, Anusha had made headlines after she announced her break-up with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.
On the work front, Anushka is currently filming with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman for second season of fashion reality show 'Supermodel of the Year'.
A few days back, she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. She also shared a picture from the stage, as well as a selfie.
