Anusha Dandekar refutes rumours of her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Television presenter and model Anusha Dandekar on Thursday refuted rumours of her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anusha posted a short video and said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. I don't know why they keep writing about it."

"I wanted to tell you all have a great day. Bye," she added.

"I am noooot going on Bigg Boss! Please stop writing about it (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will kick off 'Bigg Boss OTT' starting August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The audience will have a 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television.