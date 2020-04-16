Anusha Dandekar on break-up rumours with Karan Kundra: 'I know who has gone to the press'

MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar on Thursday responded to her break -up rumours with longtime boyfriend Karan Kundra and said, "I know who has gone to the press."

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's break-up rumours have been in the air for quite sometime now. There were reports that the 'Love School' mentors have called it quits after dating for almost 6 years. Reports also claimed that the love birds have been living separately as they've decided to take some time off. On Thursday, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram story and exposed a random person who texted the VJ to inquire about her break-up. Anusha shared screenshots of the messages and criticized the journalist for the 'extremely inappropriate message' in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the screen grabs, she wrote, "So, I would NEVER do this But I had to... This is a msg I got on my private number yesterday... no name, no publication, not even an introduction of who you are?! Even after the extremely inappropriate msg, she sends me question marks, as if she knows me well and is entitled to a response! We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore but this is just insanely not okay!"