Anupamaa Written Update: Vanraj challenges Anupamaa to run the house without his support

Anupamaa's life in Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" has gone through a lot of turbulence recently. While every day is a reminder of Vanraj's betrayal to her, she is still keeping a happy face just for the sake of her family. But the recent drama in the house when Babuji made Anupamaa the owner of the house Vanraj couldn't bear it. He packs his suitcase but very smartly tries to get Baa on his side by making her realise Anupamaa's mistakes.

And though Baa agreed to it, she also emphasised that Anupamaa is what she is because she never had the time for herself. She was so busy taking care of the house that she forgot to focus on herself. Vanraj then very smartly said that nobody in the house respects him anymore, and if Anupamaa promises to forgive me then he will not leave. And when Baa asked Anupamaa if she could forgive Vanraj, she refused.

So Vanraj tries to make a very dramatic exit from the house, and while doing so, he asks Pakhi if she is willing to live with him and Kavya, who is just like her, strong, independent, and intelligent. Pakhi, who is devastated by all that's happening, goes back to her brothers. And Vanraj leaves. But while leaving he challenged Anupamaa to take care of the house without any financial support from him.

While this entire episode is quite upsetting for everyone, Kavya is elated to see Vanraj at her house and welcomes him with a hug. But she is doubtful and asks him that he has come to her because he is angry with his family and will he go back if everything gets back to normal in his house.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa and her family are planning on how to make the ends meet at home. Also, Baa promises Anupamaa that Vanraj might have done an awful thing, but he will definitely come back home once he realises his mistake. And just then Vanraj enters with his suitcase. Why has Vanraj come back home? Is he here to just take away his stuff or has he come back forever? And how will Anupamaa and her family survive without any financial support from him? The drama has just begun and there is more waiting to unfold, so don't forget to watch your favourite show "Anupamaa".

