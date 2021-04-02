'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19, says 'pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya'

TV actor Rupali Ganguly, known for featuring in shows such as "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", "Sanjivani" and "Bigg Boss", on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. The 43-year-old actor, who had been shooting for her TV show "Anupamaa", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Ganguly revealed that after her diagnosis, the unit of the Star Plus show will also be tested for the virus. "This is the kind of positive I didn't want to be... Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering your love on my family and 'Anupamaa' family," the actor, who is asymptomatic, wrote.