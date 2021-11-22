'Anupamaa' actress Madhavi Gogate, 58, passes away, days after testing positive for COVID-19

In a shocking turn of events, veteran actress Madhavi Gogate, who played Rupali Ganguly's mother in popular television show "Anupamaa" passed away on Sunday, days after she tested positive for COVID-19. She was 58.

Rupali took to Instagram and paid tribute to the late actress by sharing a picture, captioned as, "So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji."

Veteran actress Nilu Kohli also penned down a note that read, "Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo.I can't get down to believing that you have left us .Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid P.S: I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now."

Advertisement

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:30 AM IST