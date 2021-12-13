Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Actress gives a glimpse of her fun-filled mehendi ceremony

Actress Ankita Lokhande and groom-to-be Vicky Jain treated their fans with stunning photos from their pre-wedding festivities.

Recently, the couple hosted mehendi and sangeet ceremonies and the actress gave a glimpse of the functions on Instagram. Several other inside photos and videos of the duo from the engagement reception have also gone viral on social media. Their friends and family were in attendance at the functions.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress posted a series of dreamy and fun-filled photos from the Mehendi ceremony.

Ankita and Vicky wore colour-coordinated floral outfits. While Ankita was dressed in a lehenga, Vicky opted for a sherwani.

In the now-viral photos, Ankita an Vicky dance their hearts out and even share the stage for a performance together.

"The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable," Ankita captioned her post.

In a video shared by a paparazzo's account on Sunday, Ankita can be seen dancing with Vicky. He later lifts her up in his arms.

Earlier videos and photos of Ankita with Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda were also posted on Instagram.

Check out the videos here:

On the other hand, for the engagement ceremony, Ankita wore a heavily embroidered gown with cut-out details. She chose a black floor-sweeping tulle dress featuring shimmery sequin embellishments.

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:16 AM IST