Ankita Lokhande to marry Vicky Jain in December? Details inside

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who headlined the past year for her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and using his demise to stay in the spotlight, is all set to marry her beau Vicky Jain.

According to a report by ETimes, the couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 12, 13 and 14.

It further states that close friends and family members have been informed of the same with invitations soon to be dispatched.

This one comes as an addition to previous wedding news of actors Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa.

Not to mention, back in September, television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of 'Manav' in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' alongside Ankita, accidentally revealed about the actress's marriage plans.

During an interview, Ankita was asked about her plans after the series, to which she laughed off stating there are none. However, Shaheer intervened and said, "Come on, you're getting married."

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for 6 years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

In an appreciation post for Vicky shared in June, Ankita had thanked him for standing by her in difficult times.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:05 AM IST