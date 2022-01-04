Ankita Lokhande shares sexy swimsuit pictures with her girl gang; turns off comments for THIS reason

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony had a blast at New Year’s Eve with close friends, including her girl gang.

Ankita posted a montage of her time spent with friends Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan and her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-actress Mrinalini Tyagi.

The squad posted stunning pictures from their pool party clad in swimsuits as they set the internet ablaze.

Ankita captioned it as, “This year will be stronger, braver, kinder and unstoppable…This year will be fierce!! What say girls???”

However, Ankita was brutally trolled for allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocols, following which she turned off her comments section on Instagram.

Ankita and Vicky married in December 2021. The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel, where Lokhande's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present.

For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Jain matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

A red carpet event for the couple's reception was called off due to rising COVID cases in the city.

