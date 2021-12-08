Ankita Lokhande hospitalised, advised bed rest ahead of wedding with Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain in December, has been reportedly hospitalised.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was admitted in a suburban hospital on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors.

Talking to her Instagram stories, Ankita also shared a photo of her injured leg.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky's wedding preparations have been going on in full swing. The couple will get married in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt.

Last week, Vicky and Ankita took to their Instgaram accounts and shared photos from their pre-wedding celebration. The couple celebrated with their close friends.

According to several media reports, Ankita and Vicky distributed wedding invites a few days back. Last month, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girl-gang at a Mumbai restaurant.

According to a report by ETimes, the couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 12, 13 and 14.

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:03 PM IST