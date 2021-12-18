Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: Adorable moments of the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress with husband Vicky Jain

Popular TV and film actor Ankita Lokhande, who won hearts with her performance in 'Pavitra Rishta', will celebrate her birthday on December 19, 2021.

From TV to films, Ankita’s career graph has only evolved with time.

When she announced her relationship with her Vicky Jain, the entire nation fell in love with the couple. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ankita and Vicky lifted the bar of couple goals with their romantic PDAs.

Ankita tied the knot with Vicky in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai on December 15.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends from the industry, including Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and others. It was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Ankita never fails to shower love on Vicky on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’, and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. She usually adds the hashtag ViAnk - an amalgamation of their names - at the end of these posts.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some adorable moments of the couple together.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 02:06 PM IST