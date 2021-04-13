Anita Hassandani Birthday Special: Doting mom moments of the Telly diva

Anita Hassandani as we all know is an Indian Actress. She works in Hindi serials as well as Hindu, Telugu and Tamil films. She is well known for her portrayals of Anjali, Shagun Arora and Vishakha Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's productions Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin respectively.

Anita was born into a Sindhu family in Mumbai on 14 April 1981.

She married corporate professional 'Rohit Reddy' on 14 October 2018 and together they have a son 'Aaravv Reddy' who was born on 9 February 2021.

Let us look back at some of her doting mom moments: