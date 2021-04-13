Anita Hassandani Birthday Special: Doting mom moments of the Telly diva

Anita Hassandani as we all know is an Indian Actress. She works in Hindi serials as well as Hindu, Telugu and Tamil films. She is well known for her portrayals of Anjali, Shagun Arora and Vishakha Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's productions Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin respectively.
Anita was born into a Sindhu family in Mumbai on 14 April 1981.
She married corporate professional 'Rohit Reddy' on 14 October 2018 and together they have a son 'Aaravv Reddy' who was born on 9 February 2021.
Let us look back at some of her doting mom moments:
Anita shares adorable reels and videos on her Instagram with her baby boy and in them you can see her gushing over her son.
Here, she shared the cutest photo with the caption "Happy 2 months to my lifeline." It shows that she is celebrating every minute of her child's life.
She shared this video of her and Aarav enjoying some tunes. She posted this video along with the caption,"Who loves this song? My jaan!"
The new mommy on the block is doing it right as she also has an Instagram account for Aarav that is handled by her and her husband. She shared this sweet moment with us on her husband's birthday and it looks as if the cake is from Aarav.
A beautiful picture that was shot just a few seconds after baby Aarav was born. She makes it a point to document the precious moments.
Anita shared this gem of her two sons with us- Aarav and her little dog. Her caption to this picture is, "My oh so perfect life in a selfie, My Jaans, True Love, My Sons.
