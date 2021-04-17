Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy steal a kiss but people are ‘watching over’ their intimate moment

Telly diva Anita Hassanandani's husband, Rohit Reddy, took to social media on Saturday to post a cosy moment that he shared with his wife.

Rohit shared a series of mushy pictures of them kissing each other. However, their friends were watching over, thus interrupting their private moment.

In one of the pictures, camera phones could be seen capturing Rohit and Anita's intimate moment. The last picture saw the couple looking at the captured images.

"I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over! SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF," Rohit captioned his post.

Commenting on the post, Anita joked, "Let’s go to Goa for many such private moments."

Meanwhile, actors Sameera Reddy, Tisca Chopra and Tannaz Irani and Aditi Bhatia dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

Check the pictures here: