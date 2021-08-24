'An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad': Hina Khan pens emotional birthday post for her 'supermom'

Actor Hina Khan's posted an emotional birthday post for her mother and she's missing the presence of her late father.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection," she wrote.

"An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad...We're in this together..no matter what ..Happy Birthday Mommy," the former 'Bigg Boss' finalist added.

Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her with her mother.

Take a look at Hina's post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Fans poured in heartfelt comments on Hina's post.

"You are a strong lady, Hina. God bless you," a user commented.

"Happy birthday to aunty. Your father is looking after all of you from heaven," another user wrote.

Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20.

Hina was extremely close to her father and would call herself 'dad's princess'. She often shares unseen pictures and special memories with him on social media.

When Hina's dad passed away in April, the actor was filming a music video in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai, but was immediately diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in quarantine.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:46 AM IST