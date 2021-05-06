Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to return with season 13, registrations begin from May 10

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat again for the 13th season of the much-loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The makers of the show - Sony TV Entertainment broke the news on their official Instagram handle on Thursday by posting a teaser video of the show.

The clip opens with Big B watching out for a contestant who will sit opposite him on the hot seat. He is heard saying, "Kabhi socha hai ki apke or apke sapno ke beech ka fasla kitna hai - teen aksharo ka - Koshish"

The megastar then announces that the registrations for the show begin on May 10.

Along with the video, the makers also posted a caption that reads, "Aap ke aur aap ke sapno tak ka faasla ab ho sakta hai poora. Keejiye koshish aur leejiye apne sapno ki ore pehla kadam #KBC ke saath. Shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registrations 10 May se. @amitabhbachchan"