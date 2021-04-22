Amid surging COVID-19 cases in India, Raj Singh Arora flies to USA; thanks ex-girlfriend Pooja Gor for helping him

Television actor Raj Singh Arora has thanked his ex-girlfriend Pooja Gor for helping him get an RTPCR test done before he jetted off to Virginia, USA.

The actor, in a detailed post, revealed that he was asked to leave Mumbai by his father as he was cincerneed about the surging COVID-19 cases in India.

Raj wrote, "On 7th April my father called me & said get on a flight & get out of #Mumbai... Me - I was like I am fine at home. Papa I am safe have done this before.

I had already gone into a self Imposed Lockdown 2 weeks earlier for I foresaw clearly what was going to happen in India a month ago when I went to Delhi to Shoot my LG Commercial."

"I knew it was coming by what I saw at the Airport / if they could Not & especially People NOT follow safety Rules in the International Airport

DOOM was on its way !!!

So had already started my isolation & preparation drill for the coming days at home in #Mumbai," he added.

Raj said that his father booked a flight for April 14 and it was Pooja who helped him with the RTPCR test.

"Thats me in Image 1 having got my RTPCR test earlier in the afternoon for the 72hr Rule thanx to @poojagor who got it done in time or else would not have been able to fly out of Bombay," he wrote.

The actor further revealed that he has taken the first shot of Pfizer and will take the next on May 5.