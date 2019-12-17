Amid CAA protests, Sushant Singh steps down as host of 'Savdhaan India'

Actor Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show "Savdhaan India" has ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit.

Sushant, however, said it was a "small price" to pay for speaking out.

"And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended," Sushant wrote.

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth".

To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"