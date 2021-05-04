Aly Goni reveals his mom, sister and other family members have tested positive for COVID-19

Actor and "Bigg Boss 14" star Aly Goni shared that most of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

"I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive (I understand how it feels like if your family members have tested positive). Most of my family members are positive from last nine days. My mom, my sister, her kids are fighters -- the way they are fighting with this virus, especially my baby munchkins... Allah reham take care," Aly said.