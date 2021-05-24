Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin give a new twist to Runaway challenge, Sonali Phogat finds it 'cute'

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently gave a twist to the viral social media trend set to the song Runaway by Norwegian singer Aurora.

The trend involves people using a filter to turn themselves into a silhouette framed against the sky. While most social media users record themselves outdoors, Jasmin and Aly chose to snuggle up in bed instead.

In the caption of his post, the actor revealed that they were just being 'lazy' and decided to stay at home and shoot the video.

"Bohot socha bahar jaake sab ki tarha pose maarenge with nice view butttt hum dono lazy hai toh yehi ho paya humse dekhlo (We thought we would pose outside like everyone else but we are both lazy so this is what we could manage)," Aly joked.

Check out the video here: