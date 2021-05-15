Aly Goni gifts Jasmin Bhasin a luxurious handbag worth Rs 2.2 lakh on Eid

Recently, Aly and his entire family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive (I understand how it feels like if your family members have tested positive). Most of my family members are positive from last nine days. My mom, my sister, her kids are fighters -- the way they are fighting with this virus, especially my baby munchkins... Allah reham take care," Aly said.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin and her boyfriend Aly made their relationship official during their stint in Bigg Boss season 14.

For the unversed, Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close.

When Jasmin was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, she was asked about her marriage plans with Goni.

"Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It a fresh new romance)," the actress had said.