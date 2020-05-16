Akshay Kumar's cousin and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor Sachin Kumar no more

Actor turned photographer Sachin Kumar died on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He is the cousin brother of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Sachin died two days after his birthday (May 13).
Akshay and his mother rushed immediately after the news of Sachin’s demise. The actor was known for his brief stint in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’.
Several members of the film fraternity took to their social media and offered condolences.
Kumar's co-star Chetan Hansraj told SpotboyE, “It’s very shocking. I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don’t know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back.”
Rakesh Paul wrote, “Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai… Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar… May you be in eternal peace bro…”
Paul in an interaction with The Times of India said that Sachin went to sleep and did not open the door until the next day. His parents panicked and opened it with a spare set of keys, which is when they realised he had passed away.
