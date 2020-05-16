Akshay Kumar's cousin and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor Sachin Kumar no more

Actor turned photographer Sachin Kumar died on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He is the cousin brother of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Sachin died two days after his birthday (May 13).

Akshay and his mother rushed immediately after the news of Sachin’s demise. The actor was known for his brief stint in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’.

Several members of the film fraternity took to their social media and offered condolences.