'Aise to nangi naachegi': Aashka Goradia trolled for wearing burqa on Eid; actress reacts

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, scores of Bollywood and television celebs took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans.
However, telly star Aashka Goradia was trolled for her Eid post on Instagram with husband Brent Goble.
The gorgeous diva shared a picture alongside her husband wearing a burqa and wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”
However, a troll commented on the post, "Aise to nangi naachegi or jab Eid ka time aya to burkha pahen kar agai Eid mubarak bolne sharam nahi ati tujhe are musalman ladkiyon ka naam mat kharab Karo"
Translation: You dance naked in general but when the time of Eid will arrive then you will wear a burka and say Eid Mubarak. Aren't you ashamed of ruining the name of the Muslim girls.
In response, Aashka simply posted some laughing emojis.
Goradia, who was juggling between showbiz and her beauty business has officially quit acting.
In an interview with a leading daily, the “Naagin” actor said that she always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship adding that business has always been in her blood.
She further stated that her acting career commenced by chance when she was a teen. However, she asserted that only time will tell if the break will be temporary or permanent.
The "Kkusum" actress had launched brand Renee in May 2018 that was named after her mother-in-law and made eyelashes the must-have in every girl's make-up kit. It further added kohl eye pens and eye liners, fresh colour range and an entire line of beauty products.
Aashka is a popular name in the telly world. She has featured in hit TV shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin to Hoga" and "Naagin".
The audience also got to see her real side in reality shows like "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss".
Touted as one of the most scared and the emotional housemate on “Bigg Boss” season six. The actress was seen crying every time fellow housemate Imam Siddiqui targeted her. She burst in tears when Imam shed all his clothes and slipped into a skin-coloured body suit to irk her.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)