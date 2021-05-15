'Aise to nangi naachegi': Aashka Goradia trolled for wearing burqa on Eid; actress reacts

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, scores of Bollywood and television celebs took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans.

However, telly star Aashka Goradia was trolled for her Eid post on Instagram with husband Brent Goble.

The gorgeous diva shared a picture alongside her husband wearing a burqa and wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

However, a troll commented on the post, "Aise to nangi naachegi or jab Eid ka time aya to burkha pahen kar agai Eid mubarak bolne sharam nahi ati tujhe are musalman ladkiyon ka naam mat kharab Karo"

Translation: You dance naked in general but when the time of Eid will arrive then you will wear a burka and say Eid Mubarak. Aren't you ashamed of ruining the name of the Muslim girls.

In response, Aashka simply posted some laughing emojis.