'Aise kon wish karta hai': Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for 'bikini' Makar Sankranti post

With multi-coloured kites filling the sky and devotees taking a dip in holy rivers, India is celebrating Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in a year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

Scores of celebrities from Bollywood and the telly world took to social media and wished their fans.

However, actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was brutally trolled on Instagram for her ‘bikini’ post to extend wishes on the festive occasion.

"Happy Makar Sankranti", wrote Sanjeeda as she posed a sultry image in a white bikini.