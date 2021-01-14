'Aise kon wish karta hai': Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for 'bikini' Makar Sankranti post

With multi-coloured kites filling the sky and devotees taking a dip in holy rivers, India is celebrating Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in a year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.
Scores of celebrities from Bollywood and the telly world took to social media and wished their fans.
However, actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was brutally trolled on Instagram for her ‘bikini’ post to extend wishes on the festive occasion.
"Happy Makar Sankranti", wrote Sanjeeda as she posed a sultry image in a white bikini.
One user wrote, "Aise kon wish krta hai bhyii". Makar sankranti aise kaun wish karta hai bhai?" added another.
Check out more reactions below.
Makar Sankranti, which is observed on January 14 every year, is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi.
Devotees in Bihar performed rituals at Gandhi Ghat, Patna on the occasion.
In Punjab, where the festival is called Maghi, devotees took a dip in the 'Sarovar' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Devotees and hermits in West Bengal were seen performing rituals around Gangasagar at South 24 Parganas and the Hoogly river.
In Tripura, women decorated houses with colourful 'alpanas', to celebrate 'Poush Sankranti', while people in Assam celebrated it as 'Bihu'.
Sanjeeda was last seen in the film 'Taish' a revenge drama film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Harshvardhan Rane.
On work front, Sanjeeda will reunite with Harshvardhan Rane in Kushan Nandy's upcoming thriller, 'Kun Faya Kun'.
'Kun Faya Kun' is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.
