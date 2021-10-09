'Agar meri behen hoti toh main aapki ****’: 'BB15' host Salman Khan slams Pratik Sehajpal for breaking bathroom lock

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal found himself in trouble after he unscrewed the bathroom lock from outside while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower.

Now, in a latest promo of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the show’s host Salman Khan pulls up Pratik for his actions.

He told Pratik that he is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have tarnished his image.

Salman says, “Game is above mother and sister. Vidhi chahti toh aapki dhajiya uda sakti thi. Agar meri behen hoti toh main aapki ****.”

Pratik was seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was inside. She comes out and complains about it to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and others.

As she goes to confront Pratik, he tries to justify his actions and said that he did not have wrong intentions.

Fellow contestant Karan confronted Pratik about what he did to the bathroom door while Vidhi was inside.

Another argument breaks out where everyone is against Pratik and Nishant Bhatt. The Junglewasi's agree that Pratik does not have wrong intentions, but the timing he did it was wrong.

Pratik is then heard saying that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong.

Other contestants in the show are, 'Swarangini' actress Tejasswini Prakash; 'Splitsvilla' veteran Simba Nagpal; former journalist and actress Donal Bisht; Umar Riaz, brother of 'Bigg Boss 13' first runner-up Asim Riaz; model and actor Sahil Shroff; Punjabi singer Afsana Khan of 'Titliaan Warga' fame; 'Bigg Boss OTT' second runner-up Shamita Shetty; singer Akasa Singh; choreographer and 'BIgg Boss OTT' first runner-up Nishant Bhat; Miesha Iyer from 'Splitsvilla 12'; and former Jet Airways crew member-turned-actor and model Ieshaan Sehgaal.

