'After Sunil Grover ji left...': Comedian Sugandha Mishra breaks silence on unceremonious exit from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actress, singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra, in a recent interview, broke her silence on her exit from the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and revealed that her journey with the show halted after Sunil Grover quit the show.

In a conversation with KoiMoi, Sugandha was quoted as saying, "Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."

For the unversed, in 2017, Comedian Sunil Grover broke out of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after a rather unpleasant (and not very secret) tiff . It was being stated that when the whole team was returning from doing a show at a foreign location, Kapil got so drunk in the airplane that he started hurling abuses. When Sunil went to stop him Kapil threw a shoe at him and abused him.