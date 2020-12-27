'After Sunil Grover ji left...': Comedian Sugandha Mishra breaks silence on unceremonious exit from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actress, singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra, in a recent interview, broke her silence on her exit from the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and revealed that her journey with the show halted after Sunil Grover quit the show.
In a conversation with KoiMoi, Sugandha was quoted as saying, "Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."
For the unversed, in 2017, Comedian Sunil Grover broke out of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after a rather unpleasant (and not very secret) tiff . It was being stated that when the whole team was returning from doing a show at a foreign location, Kapil got so drunk in the airplane that he started hurling abuses. When Sunil went to stop him Kapil threw a shoe at him and abused him.
Sugandha Mishra who later joined Grover on 'Gangs of Filmistaan' added, "Sunil is a very good friend of mine. We all, including Ali Bhai, Sunil, are good friends. Sunil is a gem of a person. I enjoy working with him and there is a comfort level. I have done 2-3 shows with him. For Gangs of Filmistaan, the creative team called me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the show. I have worked with the team before and the experience was nice so I joined the show."
She also told te portal that she has no plans of returning to the show. However, if she has the opportunity to get back on the show, she will.
