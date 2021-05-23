After slapping him, Anita Hassanandani pranks hubby Rohit Reddy yet again; watch hilarious video

After getting slapped by actress-wife Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy became a victim of yet another prank.
Anita shared a new prank video on Sunday, in which she ended up emptying a cup of water on Rohit's head.
"Last time, the magic trick was really mean but this time, I have rehearsed. This is a good one," Anita said, as she showed everyone an empty cup and then filled it up with water. She then poured all the water on Rohit’s head, leaving him in shock.
"I’m turning out to be quite a magician," she wrote along with the video.
Check out the video here:
Moments after she shared the video, Rohit sarcastically commented, "So mature."
Anita and Rohit often share hilarious videos on Instagram. Their funny skits often tend to go viral, making them one of the most adored couples.
On Saturday, Anita shared a video in which she pretended to hold an invisible thread near Rohit’s ear and asks him to pull it from one side. The actress then slaps him on the other cheek and bursts into laughter as he walks off.
Anita wrote in the video, "A magic trick all WIVES will LOVE." She also playfully urged people to try the prank at home in the clip’s caption. "PLEASE TRY THIS AT HOME!" she wrote.
Last year, the duo had announced Anita’s pregnancy and had even kept fans updated with their parenthood journey. They were blessed with a baby boy in February. The proud parents often share mushy videos and adorable pictures of their son Aaravv with their fans.
Rohit is a businessman. The couple tied the knot in October 2013, and have been giving couple goals since then. Their Telugu-Sindhi wedding took place in Goa with mehendi, haldi and sangeet, followed by a traditional South Indian wedding and reception.
On the work front, Anita was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. She became a household name after appearing in several popular television serials, such as Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.