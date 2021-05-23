After slapping him, Anita Hassanandani pranks hubby Rohit Reddy yet again; watch hilarious video

After getting slapped by actress-wife Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy became a victim of yet another prank.

Anita shared a new prank video on Sunday, in which she ended up emptying a cup of water on Rohit's head.

"Last time, the magic trick was really mean but this time, I have rehearsed. This is a good one," Anita said, as she showed everyone an empty cup and then filled it up with water. She then poured all the water on Rohit’s head, leaving him in shock.

"I’m turning out to be quite a magician," she wrote along with the video.

