After 'Sadda Kutta', Yashraj Mukhate turns Rakhi Sawant's angry rant on 'Bigg Boss 14' into a rap song

Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with his mashups on the quirkiest lines by viral personalities, has now turned Rakhi Sawant's curses into a rap song. On 'Somvar Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan surprised Rakhi with Mukhate's latest video.

The social media star's latest track, which shows Rakhi accusing Arshi Khan of throwing her bottle in the pool, was also shared by Colors TV on social media.

"Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat? " read the caption of the hilarious video.