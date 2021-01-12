After 'Sadda Kutta', Yashraj Mukhate turns Rakhi Sawant's angry rant on 'Bigg Boss 14' into a rap song

Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with his mashups on the quirkiest lines by viral personalities, has now turned Rakhi Sawant's curses into a rap song. On 'Somvar Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan surprised Rakhi with Mukhate's latest video.
The social media star's latest track, which shows Rakhi accusing Arshi Khan of throwing her bottle in the pool, was also shared by Colors TV on social media.
"Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat? " read the caption of the hilarious video.
Sharing the video on his Instagram story, the musician wrote, "Rakhi Sawant pe aur ek video banana hi tha after 'Charsulli Gardulli'... I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss.."
For the unversed, this isn't the first time the controversy queen has become Yashraj Mukhate's muse.
Last year, the 'Biggini Shoot' composer had shared another video featuring Rakhi. In the video, the actor-dancer who's known for not mincing her words, was seen losing her calm as she spoke to the media.
Sharing it, he captioned the video, "First collaboration with Rakhi • Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra • Only Rakhi Sawant can say "Yedi" in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali. Toh guys, apne pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix kaisa laga?"
Engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate first shot to fame after he turned TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiyas dialogues into a song. The viral sensation, who now has a Silver and Golden Play button from YouTube and millions of subscribers, have composed a few other viral rap songs, including 'Tuada Kutta Tommy', 'Biggini Shoot' and others.
