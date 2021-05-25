After public spat between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, Palak deletes her Instagram account

After an ugly public spat between Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli, actress' daughter Palak Tiwari has purportedly deactivated her Instagram handle.

Palak, 20, who often made headlines for her Instagram posts, seems to have deleted her account as her page is no longer available on the photo-sharing app.

This comes days after Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband 'assaulting' her and her son.

In the video, Kohli was trying to snatch the boy from Shweta.

The actress had accused him of 'physically assaulting' her.