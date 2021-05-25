After public spat between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, Palak deletes her Instagram account

After an ugly public spat between Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli, actress' daughter Palak Tiwari has purportedly deactivated her Instagram handle.
Palak, 20, who often made headlines for her Instagram posts, seems to have deleted her account as her page is no longer available on the photo-sharing app.
This comes days after Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband 'assaulting' her and her son.
In the video, Kohli was trying to snatch the boy from Shweta.
The actress had accused him of 'physically assaulting' her.
After the video went viral, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Mumbai police seeking their intervention in the case.
"The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," read NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma's letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.
Reacting to the letter, Abhinav had said: "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me."
Shweta and Abhinav, who tied the knot in 2013, have a son named Reyansh Kohli. They separated in 2019.
Shweta is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for the Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.
