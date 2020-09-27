After participating in farmers' protest, 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19

Himanshi also asked those who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 too.

"I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she said in the note.

On September 25, she had tweeted photos of farmers and herself from the protests. "We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann," she had posted on Twitter.