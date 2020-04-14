After mentoring on 'Love School', Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra's relationship hits rock bottom

While lovebirds have been painting the internet red with mushy pictures from their quarantine period, Television's 'it' couple, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's relationship seems to have hit rock bottom!
MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundra have been dating for over six years and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo, who solves relationship problems through their reality show 'Love School', are reportedly going through a rough patch themselves.
A report by an entertainment portal reveals that Anusha and Karan have been living separately for a few weeks now. Although the couple has not made an official statement, they have reportedly decided to take a break from each other.
Moreover, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar's social media handles are also proof that there's trouble in their paradise. The lovebirds, who often left the internet drooling over their loved-up posts, have stopped posting pictures with each other or even talking addressing their relationship. However, the two have been actively posting selfies and throwback pictures amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The last time the couple was spotted together in town, was at the airport as they flashed matching outfits from their Man Up Woman Up clothing line.
Earlier, Anusha Dandekar was having a live session on Instagram when fans flooded her timeline with questions about her wedding plans, with Karan. To which she had replied, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love you."
Anushka Dandekar, who has apparently moved out of the home she shared with Karan, was recently spotted with sister Shibani and her boyfriend, actor Farhan Aktar.
