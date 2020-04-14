After mentoring on 'Love School', Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra's relationship hits rock bottom

While lovebirds have been painting the internet red with mushy pictures from their quarantine period, Television's 'it' couple, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's relationship seems to have hit rock bottom!

MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundra have been dating for over six years and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo, who solves relationship problems through their reality show 'Love School', are reportedly going through a rough patch themselves.