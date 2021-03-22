After lesbian kissing scene, Nia Sharma realised that locking lips with a boy is 'a lot better’

Television actress Nia Sharma who is best known for featuring in shows like 'Naagin 4' and 'Jamai Raja' among others, recently dished out her thoughts on the lesbian kissing scene she did with Isha Sharma in ‘Twisted’.

Twisted is an Indian erotic thriller web series which premiered in 2017 where Nia essays the role of a mistress and supermodel Aliyah Mukerjee/Seema Khanna.

The web-series also featuring Namit Khanna and Tia Bajpai.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nia shared, “I did ‘Twisted’ when OTT platforms were in the initial stage. Today OTT is booming and how! But back then when I signed ‘Twisted’, it wasn’t so popular. When people got to know about the love-making scenes, there was a lot of buzz about the series which worked in the favour of the project. Honestly, I was a bit nervous to kiss a girl. Post that scene, I have come to believe that kissing a boy is a lot better.”

Nia rose to fame with shows such as 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

Last month, Nia, who was present at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2021, was all praises for her “Jamai Raja” co-actor Ravi Dubey, describing him as the “best kisser”.

She said, “I had inhibitions kissing him onscreen. I am asked how comfortable I am in doing intimate scenes with Ravi, all I want to say is that Ravi is the best kisser.”