After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Divya Bhatnagar’s brother accuses late actress' husband of torture, says he found a note

Popular TV actor Divya Bhatnagar of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died early on Monday at a Mumbai hospital, following a cardiac arrest. She was 34.

Within 24 hours of Bhatnagar's demise, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee levelled some serious allegations against the former's husband Gaggan Gabru.

Now, the late actress' brother has said that he has found a note 'in which she (Divya) had stated that her husband tortures and abuses her'.

In an interview with The Times of India, he said, "Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday."

"She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation," he added.

Divya and Gagan tied the knot in December 2019.

According to reports, Gagan had 'left her and was not bothered to even come forward for a while'. Her mother had also called him a 'fraud' and revealed that the actress tied the knot with him without informing the family.

Divya’s former co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also shared a video, where she spoke about the 'mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer'.